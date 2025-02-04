Dana White Explains Why The UFC Didn’t Fire Bryce Mitchell Over Pro-Hitler Comments

Dana White has reiterated his stance on free speech following Bryce Mitchell’s controversial podcast comments, in which the UFC featherweight praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

While the UFC CEO strongly condemned Mitchell’s statements as “beyond disgusting,” he defended the fighter’s right to express them, sharing his belief in protecting free speech — even when he strongly disagrees with what Mitchell said.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, White made it clear that while he finds Mitchell’s views abhorrent, he stands by the principle of free speech.

“What I said was, what he said was disgusting,” White stated. “You have to be an absolute moron to think that Adolf Hitler was a good guy. You look at World War II and how many people were killed, how many civilians were killed because of Adolf Hitler. The fact that he tried to annihilate an entire group of people is disgusting for anybody to speak remotely good about Hitler. But I do believe in free speech, and even though I don’t like what he said, and even though what he said makes me sick, free speech is real. It lives and exists, and we have to protect free speech.”

White emphasized that free speech is a core principle within the UFC, which manages a roster of hundreds of fighters. According to him, free speech cannot be applied selectively.

“I think probably the most important free speech to protect is hate speech,” White said. “Because when a government or a certain person can come out and determine, ‘This is hate speech,’ it’s a very slippery slope, and it’s dangerous, in my opinion. Listen, I’m American. I was born and grew up in America. I believe in the American dream, I believe in free speech, I believe in all these things. You can’t just say it and not live it.”

White’s stance on free speech has come under fire due to past instances of media members being denied credentials to cover events due to their coverage of the promotion.

The UFC CEO made it clear that UFC fighters are not subject to termination, fines, or other forms of punishment based solely on their speech — no matter how offensive it may be.