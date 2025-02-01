Dana White Admits UFC Could ‘Move On’ From Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Fight fans were caught off guard when UFC CEO Dana White made a rare on-the-record ‘guarantee’ that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall for the unified heavyweight championship would take place in 2025.

Two months later, the fight remains far from finalized.

Talks of this potential bout began after Jones defended his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November. However, Jones dismissed the idea of facing the interim champion unless he received “f*ck you money” from the UFC, while also teasing retirement. Despite this, White has remained confident the fight will happen.

Speaking to Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, White confirmed that discussions are ongoing. But although the UFC boss previously stated they would get the fight done, he acknowledged that nothing is guaranteed.

“One hundred percent,” White said. “If we don’t get the fight done, we move on and make another fight. But not last night, but the night before, I was up in my room with my people until like 6 in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”

Negotiations are still underway regarding Jones’ payout, which remains a key sticking point. White reaffirmed that this is the biggest fight the UFC can put together.