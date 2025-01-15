Dana White Dismisses Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match

Speculation surrounding a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul has recently gained traction, but the former UFC champion’s employer isn’t keen.

The Irishman hinted at ongoing discussions for a showdown, sparking widespread interest among fight fans. Reports suggest the bout could be financed by India’s Ambani family, headed by Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest individuals in the world. If the fight were to materialize, it would mark McGregor’s first return to the boxing ring since his high-profile bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Rumors have escalated to suggest that the Irishman and Ohio native might earn an extraordinary $250 million from the event. However, UFC CEO Dana White dismissed the possibility of the fight during an appearance on Pardon My Take, responding with a definitive “no” when asked if McGregor’s highly anticipated comeback would occur in the form of a boxing match against Paul.

Dana White: Hopefully, Conor Mcgregor returns in the fall.pic.twitter.com/wFZpo37fWs — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 15, 2025

It’s worth noting that McGregor’s exclusive UFC contract grants the organization control over any of his competitive engagements.

White previously co-promoted McGregor’s fight with Mayweather, highlighting a precedent for UFC’s involvement in cross-promotional bouts. Despite the speculation, White has consistently indicated that the star fighter’s return will eventually happen, aiming for a comeback this fall.

“The Notorious” has not fought since his 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier, which ended with a severe leg injury in their trilogy fight. While originally scheduled to face Michael Chandler in July, that matchup was postponed due to McGregor suffering a broken toe.