Dana White Says Arman Tsarukyan Must Earn Another Title Shot After UFC 311 Dropout

Arman Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw from UFC 311, costing him a chance to compete for the lightweight championship.

A back injury prevented him from facing lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev in the originally scheduled main event. The UFC secured Renato Moicano as a last-minute replacement, with the Brazilian ultimately losing to the Dagestani via first-round submission. The victory marked Makhachev’s fourth consecutive title defense.

At the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White addressed Tsarukyan’s situation.

“He’s not getting a title shot,” White stated. “That means he’s going to have to fight his way back to the title.”

White further elaborated on the circumstances of Tsarukyan’s withdrawal.