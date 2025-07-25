Dana White praises Hulk Hogan following his death aged 71

UFC boss Dana White has praised Hulk Hogan in the wake of his passing at the age of 71.

As we know, Dana White has been a big supporter of US president Donald Trump over the years. Another man who has jumped on that train in recent times is Hulk Hogan, the legendary figure from the world of professional wrestling. This has led to a few interactions between the two, which makes sense, given that they’ve both been under the TKO umbrella that is home to UFC and WWE.

Unfortunately, news broke yesterday that Hogan had passed away at the age of 71. This led to an outpouring of reactions from the pro wrestling and MMA community – both positive and negative, depending on your perception of his incredibly controversial past.

In a recent interview, Dana White gave his own thoughts on the impact Hogan had on his own life.

"He was a good man, he loved the president and obviously he loved America."



Dana White reacts to Hulk Hogan’s passing

“I’m 55 years old, so I grew up right in that (time) when the WWF was massive and Hulk was becoming a really big star,” White said on FOX News. “I watched the WWF back then, and I was a Hulk Hogan fan.”

“When I got there, they walked me literally right into a holding room where they had me and Kid Rock,” White said. “On the way to my room, Hulk Hogan grabbed me and asked me if he could talk to me privately for a second. He pulled me aside, and you know, I’ll never forget that conversation that we had that night. He was a good man, he was special. He loved the president and obviously, he loved America.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie