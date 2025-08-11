Dana White Promises 4 “Big Events” On CBS Per Year Under UFC’s New Paramount Deal

As the hours go by, more information starts to trickle out about what the UFC may look like under its new U.S. broadcasting deal with Paramount — as well as more questions.

Perhaps the biggest talking point coming out of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion deal between the UFC and Paramount is the end of the pay-per-view model for the MMA promotion come the close of 2025. A select number — though it’s unclear how many — of numbered cards would be simulcast on CBS.

UFC CEO and President Dana White, in an interview with CBS Sports’ Tommy Tran — White’s first since the announcement of the deal earlier today — stated that the UFC would produce four “big” events per year on linear CBS. He added that for 2026, one of those events will be the UFC’s planned card for the White House on July 4, 2026.

“It’s looking like we’re going to do four big events a year,” White said. “We’re talking about doing a fight at the White House next year on the 4th of July — the 250th anniversary of America. So imagine a massive fight on the lawn of the White House on CBS.”

Dana White Claims 4 UFC Events Per Year On CBS

White added that he will continue to make the biggest fights happen and hinted there is still a possibility that this further incentivizes the returns of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones to compete on that White House card.

Questions have arisen, however, as to what White means by “big.” The deal’s terms are for 13 numbered UFC cards (formerly pay-per-view cards) per year, as well as 30 Fight Night events for a total of 43 cards per year.

This White claim also comes hours after TKO executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro told CNBC that there was a chance every UFC numbered card would be simulcast on CBS, which brought its own set of questions given CBS’ stake in other sports properties — particularly college football.

Some speculate that this could mean four “special” numbered events (akin to the WWE’s “big four” of WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series), which will be believed to include International Fight Week and either the late October Abu Dhabi and/or the November Madison Square Garden cards.

White’s remarks, despite claiming he will still look to make the best fights, have also furthered thoughts amongst some fans and pundits that the UFC may not be incentivized to stack numbered cards or force title fights onto the headliners of numbered cards since all fight cards will be under the same Paramount umbrella.

There is also no update on how fighters’ pay-per-view points, particularly with champions, will be affected and/or changed by this move to Paramount and the elimination of pay-per-view.