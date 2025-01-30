Dana White ‘Beyond Disgusted’ By UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Praising Hitler

Dana White is having none of the nonsense Bryce Mitchell recently spewed.

Mitchell has carved out a unique reputation in the MMA world as a staunch advocate for a variety of conspiracy theories, often voicing such outlandish opinions that even the most rational minds wouldn’t entertain.

“Thug Nasty” has repeatedly sparked controversy with his provocative views, exploring subjects like promoting the flat Earth theory, rejecting the concept of human evolution, and claiming that wearing seat belts in cars is pointless, alongside a slew of other equally shocking opinions.

This time, however, the UFC featherweight fighter surpassed all bounds of utter absurdity during the debut episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast. Mitchell unleashed a shocking Adolf Hitler diatribe, bizarrely praising the Nazi dictator as a well-meaning figure with noble intentions.

“I really don’t think that he was, because I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination,” Mitchell said. “I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country.”

Active UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell:



"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy"



During the post-event press conference for Power Slap on Thursday, White castigated Mitchell’s outrageous remarks.

The UFC CEO vehemently blasted the 30-year-old Arkansas native, calling it the most idiotic opinion he had ever encountered.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one is probably the worst,” White said. “Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the earth, and anyone who even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s a problem with the Internet — and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We’ve obviously reached out to Bryce and when we read what he said and let him know how we feel about it … we’re beyond disgusted.”

Despite mounting calls from the MMA community to axe out Mitchell from the UFC, White further stated that “Thug Nasty” wouldn’t face any disciplinary action or be released from the promotion.