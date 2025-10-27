Dana White Responds to Eye Poke Controversy: “Who gives a s–.” Following Main Event Cancellation

UFC President Dana White delivered a controversial response to the eye poke incident that ended UFC 321’s main event, telling reporters “Who gives a s–? What are you going to do?” when asked about the organization’s longstanding eye poke problem.

​The highly anticipated heavyweight title defense between champion Tom Aspinall and challenger Ciryl Gane came to an abrupt halt at 4:35 of the first round when Gane accidentally poked both of Aspinall’s eyes. Unable to see properly after the incident, Aspinall could not continue, leading referee Jason Herzog to declare the bout a no-contest.

​”I just got poked knuckle deep in the eyeball. What am I supposed to do about it? I can’t see,” Aspinall said in the octagon while addressing the booing crowd. The champion was immediately taken to the hospital following the incident.

​Dana White’s Dismissive Response Sparks Controversy

During the post-fight press conference, White appeared unsympathetic to both the situation and calls for reform. When pressed about potential solutions to prevent eye pokes, he responded: “Who the f– knows? Who gives a s–? What are you going to do? Just happens. Yeah. I mean, no matter what you do with the glove, I mean, they’re going to happen.”

​White’s comments drew criticism from fans and media members who viewed his response as dismissive of fighter safety concerns. The UFC president also made controversial remarks suggesting Aspinall may have chosen not to continue, stating “Only Tom knows what happened. Could he see? Couldn’t he see? Could he continue? Only he knows that.”

​The Persistent UFC Eye Poke Problem

Eye pokes have plagued the UFC for years, with research showing the organization has a significantly higher rate of incidents compared to other promotions. A 2022 study by the Association of Ringside Physicians found the UFC’s eye poke rate was 23 incidents in 233 bouts, translating to one eye poke per ten fights. This rate was dramatically higher than Bellator’s rate of 2 incidents in 87 bouts, or one in every 44 fights.

​The UFC has had seven fights end in a no-contest due to eye pokes since 2005. Between 2001 and 2020, Nevada State Athletic Commission data showed 369 eye injuries occurred across 2,208 professional MMA fights, with 73 percent of events reporting at least one eye injury.

​Notable fighters like Jon Jones have faced repeated accusations of eye poking throughout their careers. Analysis shows Jones has committed at least 33 genuine eye pokes across his UFC career, with 58 instances of fingers in opponents’ eyes. Despite this history, Jones has never received a point deduction specifically for eye pokes.​

Photo By Tim Wheaton

​Failed Solutions and Glove Design Issues

The current UFC glove design has been identified as a contributing factor to the eye poke problem. The gloves naturally extend fighters’ fingers outward, increasing the likelihood of accidental contact with opponents’ eyes.

​MMA coach Trevor Wittman developed alternative glove designs through his ONX Sports company that curve fighters’ fingers inward to promote a natural fist position, potentially reducing eye poke incidents. The gloves received widespread praise from fighters and commentators like Joe Rogan, who called them “absolutely superior.”

​However, negotiations between Wittman and the UFC broke down when the organization demanded exclusive ownership of the patent. Wittman refused to sell the rights to his design, creating an impasse that has prevented implementation of the improved gloves.

In 2024 the uFC introduced a new glove design to help lower eye pokes in the sport. However, the organization later threw away the gloves and reverted to the original design. The reasons are still unclear.

​Impact on Fighter Safety and Careers

Eye poke incidents can have severe consequences for fighters. Research shows 57 fighters who sustained eye injuries were recommended for further ophthalmology clearance, with 43 receiving no-contact recommendations ranging from three to five weeks. More serious injuries like retinal damage require longer recovery periods.

​In the UFC 321 incident, Aspinall suffered what he described as being “poked knuckle deep” in both eyes. Medical examination revealed both eyes were affected, with his right eye bearing the worst damage. The champion shared images on social media showing the extent of the injury aftermath.

​White confirmed that Aspinall and Gane will have an immediate rematch, despite the controversial ending. “Total pain in the a** but yeah,” White said regarding rebooking the fight. The rematch announcement came unusually quickly, as White typically avoids booking fights at post-event press conferences.