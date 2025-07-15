Dana White teases big new UFC TV rights deal

UFC boss Dana White has spoken about the promotion’s potential new TV rights deal as we get closer and closer to finding out who they’ll sign with.

For the longest time now, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has been on the rise. While it sometimes may not feel that way when it comes to the actual product, their finances suggest that they’re doing incredibly well – which is something that Dana White likes to remind us about on a regular basis.

Dana White is the face of the UFC in more ways than one and he’ll likely be having a big role in negotiations for the next TV rights deal. Their current partnership is with ESPN, and while staying with them is certainly on the table, there are rumors flying around about several other potential homes for the UFC – including Netflix.

Dana White discusses TV rights deal

“The world’s going to change a lot in the next year with our rights deals,” White told the Full Send podcast. “Depending on where we end up, but more than likely, we’re going to end up with a platform that is way more global than we are now.”

“There’s nothing. I don’t have anything right now,” White said about the new broadcast rights deal. “We’re in the middle of talks. We’ll see how it plays out. Literally have zero info on that right now.”

“Every year that we’ve done a deal — if you think about it, Spike TV we started,” White said. “From there, we went to Fox. From there, we went to ESPN. We’ve leveled up every single time and it made the sport bigger and bigger and bigger.”

