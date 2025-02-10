Dana White ‘Glad’ UFC Legend Dominick Cruz ‘Finally Hung It Up’ After Latest Injury Setback

UFC CEO Dana White is pleased to see Dominick Cruz step away from the sport after a long and accomplished career.

Cruz, a former champion in both WEC and UFC, last fought in August 2022, suffering a knockout loss to Marlon Vera. He had planned a farewell fight against Rob Font this month but another serious injury — his second dislocated shoulder in a matter of months — forced him to withdraw and ultimately retire.

The 39-year-old officially announced his retirement in a heartfelt social media post. White shared his thoughts on Cruz’s decision during the UFC 312 post-event press conference.

“I’m blown away that he hung in there as long as he did,” White said. “Who’s been more injured than this guy in his career? It’s fascinating. And the mental drive to just want to keep coming back and trying again and again after so many surgeries and so many injuries — you’ve got to give it to him. But I’m glad that he finally hung it up.”

White also praised Cruz’s transition into broadcasting, emphasizing his value to the sport beyond fighting.