Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Episode 10 Highlights As 5 Awarded UFC Contracts

The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series concluded with one more highlight-filled night in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception in 2017, a couple have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 42 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly down from the 46 handed out in 2023. Episode ten of season nine — the season finale — this week saw five prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

This brings this year’s total of UFC contracts handed out to 46, an increase of four from last season and tying the number handed out in 2023. This season also broke the record for finishes in a season with 36 of this season’s 51 fights ending in a finish, breaking the previous record of 32.

The action opened up with DWCS veteran Wes Schultz finally getting the win he needed, defeating Mario Mingaj. Schultz seemed to get the better of exchanges with Mingaj before scoring a brief knockdown with a left hand before adding in a takedown. Mingaj tried to get to Schultz’s back, but Schultz got the better in grappling, too. Schultz executed a Suloev Stretch — the first in DWCS history — to get the first-round submission and score a UFC contract on his third opportunity.

Michael Oliveira continued to bring the heat with a second-round finish of Victor Valenzuela. Oliveira looked to bring pressure early, trying to cut off the cage from Valenzuela with low kicks and his left hand. Valenzuela tried to counter with level changes and leans in his strikes, including a right hand that connected flush. The kickboxing battle continued into the second round, with Oliveira busting up Valenzuela’s face before dropping him with a hard right hand.

Valenzuela tried to go back to his signature hook, but that only got him knocked down and rocked again. Oliveira continued to land before dropping Valenzuela a third time, which finished the fight and earned Oliveira the contract.

Marwan Rahiki and Ananias Mulumba then put on a wild affair that saw Rahiki score a KO win. Rahiki seemed to get a strong start with a right hand, looking for spinning attacks. But Mulumba landed a right hand that dropped him, putting him in trouble as Mulumba countered his scrambles and threatened a choke. Rahiki worked his way out of it and got back to his feet. Mulumba took advantage of Rahiki’s hands being down, landing again, but Rahiki landed a combination that dropped Mulumba. Mulumba then reversed and got to the back before Rahiki returned the fight to the feet, only for Mulumba to score another knockdown in this wild opening round.

Rahiki opened the second round by threatening a ninja choke, and while Mulumba survived that, Rahiki landed a head kick to wobble him before a combination of vicious elbows and an uppercut dropped Mulumba out cold for the exciting, contract-earning win.

Juan Diaz then brought one of the most exciting finishes of the season in the co-main event, scoring a highlight knockout of Won Il Kwon. Kwon looked to use his speed to his advantage, but Diaz brought forward pressure and connected on several powerful punches during the fight. Diaz also made use of his grappling, pressuring Kwon to the fence and scoring a key takedown during the fight’s second round. Kwon looked to turn things up in that second frame, increasing his boxing output and landing a strong elbow, but Diaz continued to make him eat shots. Diaz took advantage of a leaning Kwan, landing a spinning back elbow that knocked Kwan out cold — the first such knockout in DWCS history — with mere seconds left in the second round to earn the win and a contract.

The main event saw Freddy Vidal fall short in his second chance opportunity this season, falling to the undefeated Levi Rodrigues Jr. Vidal pressured Rodrigues to the fence early on, trapping him against the fence. Vidal landed a series of short shots and knees to the body as the two battled within close range. Rodrigues clipped Vidal and appeared to rock him as Vidal continued to look for the takedown. Rodrigues would land a solid pair of knees to the head that dropped Vidal, quickly finishing him off to earn the first-round finish and a UFC contract.

The night also featured Jovan Leka defeating Azamat Nuftillaev. Nuftillaev scored an early takedown and tried to smother Leka with top pressure. In spite of referee Marc Smith giving a pair of warnings for stalling and Leka getting back to his feet, Nuftillaev scored a brief mat return and locked Leka up in a body lock from the back, completing controlling the opening frame. Nuftillaev appeared to gas, however, as Leka easily took him down and took control in round two, landing several punches and elbows upstairs and threatening chokes.

Leka looked to use his striking, but Nuftillaev caught a kick and dumped Leka to the mat. Leka would endure for a couple of minutes before working his way back to his feet, landing his strikes and getting back in top control after stuffing a Nuftillaev takedown attempt. Despite nearing finishes a couple of times, Leka settled for a decision win, but it was far from enough to earn a UFC deal.

Mario Mingaj vs Wes Schultz

Azamat Nuftillaev vs Jovan Leka

Michael Oliveira vs Victor Valenzuela

Marwan Rahiki vs Ananias Mulumba

Wonil Kwon vs Juan Diaz

Freddy Vidal vs Levi Rodrigues Jr.

