Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Episode 2 Highlights As 5 Awarded UFC Contracts

The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with a memorable night of action filled with highlights in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception in 2017, a couple have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 42 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly down from the 46 handed out in 2023. Episode two of season nine this week saw five prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

The night got started with a strong performance from Ramiro Jimenez, who scored a first-round finish of Tommy Cuozzi Jr. Jimenez worked over Cuozzi’s body early, especially with the left hand, before a one-two scored a knockdown of Cuozzi. Jimenez continued to target the body and do damage with powerful shots, ending things by grabbing Cuozzi and landing a pair of elbows. That dominant performance earned him the nod from Dana White for a UFC contract.

Former NFL player and collegiate wrestler Josh Hokit looked to make a statement with his victory over Guilherme Uriel. Hokit completely controlled the action with wrestling, attempting nine takedowns during the first round and scoring on most of them. Though Uriel started to defend takedowns during the later part of the round, it was clear he was worn down. Hokit then scored an easy takedown seconds into the second round, dominating on the ground before finishing things with elbows.

Hokit then delivered a Colby Covington-esque promo after his win, claiming himself to be the savior of the heavyweight division.

Louis Lee Scott was also in action on the night, defeating Kaushik Saikumar, the first Indian fighter to compete on DWCS. Despite his weight miss, Lee Scott shook off Saikumar’s grappling, including a pair of leg lock attempts, and put on a fairly strong striking performance. Lee Scott would overwhelm Saikumar with strikes to score a third-round TKO. And despite the weight miss, White gave him a contract as well.

Cam Rowston and Brandon Holmes’ co-main fight was a violent affair for how long it lasted, but it was Rowston who scored the win after an elbow rocked Holmes, leading eventually to a flurry of strikes that’d result in not only another first-round finish and contract — but also Rowston earning a spot on the UFC Perth card next month.

The main event of the evening saw Jose Delano put up a dominant performance over a durable Manuel Exposito. Despite Exposito trying to get to a strong start early, Delano seemed to land at will on Exposito, busting him open and putting on a beating for a full 15 minutes. In spite of not getting the finish, his performance was enough to earn the nod from White, giving all five winners on the night UFC contracts.

Ramiro Jimenez def. Tommy Cuozzi Jr. via TKO (R1, 2:53)

Josh Hokit def. Guilherme Uriel via TKO (R2, 1:06)

Louis Lee Scott def. Kaushik Saikumar via TKO (R3, 2:20)

Cam Rowston def. Brandon Holmes via TKO (R1, 2:58)

Jose Delano def. Manuel Exposito via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)