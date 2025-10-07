Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Episode 9 Highlights As 6 Awarded UFC Contracts

The latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with one of the best episodes in the show’s history tonight in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception in 2017, a couple have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 42 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly down from the 46 handed out in 2023. Episode nine of season nine this week saw six prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

Luke Fernandez made a statement to open the action, scoring one of the fastest knockouts in the history of Dana White’s Contender Series. In mere seconds, he landed a left jab and a right hand that cracked Rafael Pergentino on the jaw. A few follow-up shots later, and Fernandez earned the win and a UFC contract.

Luis Felipe Dias continued the finishes with a submission win over Donavon Hedrick. Dias quickly worked his way to Hedrick’s back to start the fight and seemed to get the better of the striking exchanges early in the first round. Hedrick worked his way back in, but Dias appeared to briefly stun him late in the round. Hedrick scored a takedown during the second round, and did some damage with ground-and-pound. But Dias scored his own takedown and controlled the action in a dominant position, landing ground-and-pound and threatening a couple of chokes.

Dias would finally sink in a rear-naked choke with less than 30 seconds left in the second round to score the tapout win and a UFC deal.

The Ultimate Fighter season 33 participant Imanol Rodriguez then made the most of his second opportunity at a UFC contract, scoring a first-round finish of Roque Conceicao. Rodriguez had a wrestling-based focus, but it was his striking that got the job done. After surviving a knockdown on a right hand by Conceicao, Rodriguez tagged Conceicao multiple times, starting with a right hand after blocking a high kick attempt. Rodriguez then rocked Conceicao with a knee and scored a couple of knockdowns and unleashed flurries, ending with a left-right combo that slept Conceicao.

In the evening’s co-main event Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin produced one of the greatest fights of 2025, let alone of the greatest fights in the history of Dana White’s Contender Series, both earning contracts as well as — in a Dana White first — $25,000 bonuses. Vologdin stayed on the outside, but Martinetti managed to work his reach advantage by tagging him and putting him to the fence. But Vologdin not only fought out of it, but he proceeded to trade with Martinetti blow for blow, creating a violent, all-out action fight. In the second round, however, Martinetti’s pressure and clinch knees seemed to get the better of Vologdin, but again, he managed to clip Martinetti and get back right into things.

Martinetti had already broken the DWCS bantamweight record for most significant strikes in a fight in just two rounds; he landed 213 in total by the fight’s end. But Vologdin rushed Martinetti, appearing to hurt him in the first minute of the final round, before Martinetti scored a takedown. After another action packed war, Martinetti scored the decision win 29-28 on all three scorecards.

In the main event, Magomed Zaynukov made a statement with a one-sided beatdown of Lucas Caldas. Zaynukov had to endure an early knockdown and multiple eye pokes in the fight, resulting in a one-point deduction for Caldas. But Zaynukov poured on the pressure and striking, setting a new DWCS lightweight record for significant strikes (making it two straight fights on the night to set division DWCS records in significant strikes) with 248. In fact, if the fight had taken place in the UFC, it would have set the record there, too.

Zaynukov scored the unanimous decision 30-26 on all three cards.

Lucas Caldas vs Magomed Zaynukov