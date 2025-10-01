Dana White’s Contender Series Week 8: Matchmaking the Winners

DWCS rolled on with Episode 8 of Season 9 on Tuesday, September 30th. Five fights took place at the UFC Apex, with four of the winners walking away with UFC contracts. The UFC will officially be adding the following fighters to the UFC roster:

Kurtis “Pink Panther” Campbell – 8-0 Featherweight

Louis “Mad Prince” Jourdain – 9-3 Bantamweight (brother of current UFC fighter Charles Jourdain)

Chris “The Newborn” Avidrez – 7-1 Welterweight

Damian “Baba Yaga” Pinas – 8-1 Middleweight

All four of these fighters secured their victory via finish, proving this week’s roster is ready for the big show. Although winning on the contender series is the first step, we will be looking forward and predicting some potential matchups that could fit well for these fighters UFC debuts.

Kurtis “The Pink Panther” Campbell – 8-1 Featherweight

Kurtis “The Pink Panther” Campbell secured perhaps the most viral finish of the evening, annihilating his opponent Demba Seck with massive elbows from top position. Following his performance, Campbell walked out of the cage to The Pink Panther theme, showing that the UFC brass is already getting behind the 23 year old scouser.

Kurtis Campbell is an excellent prospect, very similar to Paddy Pimblett in his size and skill set. The Liverpool native is a former champion of England’s FCC promotion, and has a variety of finishes on his record. Long kicks, powerful punches, and an awkward yet effectively wrestling game make up his primary skillset on the feet, but where he is truly dangerous is in on the ground. When Campbell gets top position, he is brutal with his ground and pound and showcased in his contender series bout.

This fight was quick work, and there is no doubt Campbell will be looking for fast turnaround for his first fight in the big show. He seems to be on UFC matchmakers good side thus far, so I anticipate a favorable matchup for Campbell’s UFC debut.

Prediction: Kurtis Campbell (8-0) vs Francis Marshall (8-3) – December 2025/January 2026

Louis “Mad Prince” Jourdain – 9-3 Bantamweight

Louis Jourdain had the cleanest and most well rounded performance of the evening. The Canadian bantamweight and younger brother of UFC fighter Charles Jourdain, showcased all of his skills en route to a third round submission of Magno Dias. Jourdain utilizing his lead hand, calf kicks, and excellent grappling game to dominate all phases of the fight. A Jiu Jitsu brown belt with four pro boxing matches, Jourdain is about as well rounded as they come. Not only did he secure a contract, but he also made history as Charles and Louis became the first Canadian siblings in UFC history to be on the roster.

Louis Jourdain’s biggest setbacks have not been losses inside the cage, but rather injuries and lost time. Now that he is back in the metaphorical saddle, there is no doubt he knows the time is now for his career. On the broadcast, he could be seen pleading with Dana White to book him for UFC Vancouver (despite the fact Dana White hasn’t booked a single fight for the UFC in years, that’s all Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard). While it would be a quick turnaround in just two weeks, we can certainly hope the UFC honors his wishes and allows him to share a card with his brother.

Prediction: Louis Jourdain (9-3) vs Kris Moutinho (14-7) – UFC Vancouver – October 18th

Christopher “The Newborn” Alvidrez – 7-1 Welterweight

The only betting underdog of the evening to win his fight, Christopher Avidrez showed excellent heart and desire in his fight, knocking out the unorthodox Eliezer Kubanza in the first round. A former football player who turned his life around through MMA, Alvidrez has overcome a lot to make it to this moment. He relocated to Miami after a brutal car accident ended his football career, and fully committed himself to combat sports while training at The GoatShed.

Alvidrez is the least polished of all the winners of this episode. His toughness and strength are no question, and he utilized outstanding elbows in the clinch, he still has questions that need to be answered in terms of his overall game. We could see Alvidrez being thrown into a tough matchup right away, but his mentality won’t stop him from taking a challenge head on. It should also be noted he was seen with a large wrap around his right knee, so it could be some time before we see him make his debut.

Prediction: Christopher Alvidrez (7-1) vs Daniil Donchenko (12-2) – February 2026

Damian “Baba Yaga” Pinas – 8-1 Middleweight

In the main event of the evening, Damian Pinas made quick work of his opponent, flatlining Vitor Costa with a brutal right hand in the first round. This contract was long overdue, as Pinas was scheduled to be on episode one of this season, but due to visa issues was not able to travel for the fight. Luckily he was rebooked, and now can look forward to being booked in the UFC.

Pinas is a fantastic kickboxer with excellent power in his hands and feet. He will become the second Surinamese fighter in UFC history, following Jair Rozenstruik. Similar to Bigi Boy, Baba Yaga the kickboxing skill and power to dispatch anyone inside the cage. Now that the visa issues are fully cleared, we can hope to see the young fighter pick up another fight soon. At just 23 years old, time is on Pinas’ side, but it would be advantageous to keep his momentum going. Between his performances and the unique national heritage, I expect Pinas to find early success in the middleweight division, similar to Ateba Gautier who fights this weekend.

Prediction: Damian Pinas (8-1) vs Jackson McVey (6-1) – January 2026

While none of these fights are official nor even rumored, they all are potential interesting first matchups for this week’s winners of DWCS. Stay tuned for next week’s edition following episode 9 of DWCS.