Daniel Cormier Explains Why Brock Lesnar was The Easiest Matchup For Him

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes Brock Lesnar would’ve been a relatively easy matchup for him if the planned fight had gone ahead many years ago.

As we know, Daniel Cormier is a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s a two-weight world champion, capturing the second of those two titles by knocking out Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champ. In the aftermath of that victory, DC was greeted in the cage by Brock Lesnar, with the expectation being that the two would eventually square off for the strap.

Unfortunately, it never quite came to fruition. Daniel Cormier, who is known to be a fan of professional wrestling, would’ve likely loved playing up to the crowd and building the hype for a fight between himself and Lesnar. Alas, it never happened, and we’ll always have to wonder what could’ve been.

In a recent interview, however, Daniel Cormier made it pretty clear what he thinks would’ve gone down if these two had collided.

Daniel Cormier’s view on fighting Brock Lesnar

“The WWE got him. They took him back. That was my golden goose. It was one of the safest fights I could have had. It’s just the truth. I watch what Cain did to him. I saw Brock recently, and he still has that scar under his eye from when Cain kneed him in the face.”

Regardless of what would’ve happened, we all know what did happen – Cormier built a legacy for himself that will be remembered for many, many years to come.