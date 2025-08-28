Daniel Cormier Strongly Refutes Khabib Nurmagomedov Giving Arman Tsarukyan ’80-20′ Chance To Beat Ilia Topuria – ‘I Don’t Believe That for One Second’

Daniel Cormier holds a contrasting view to Khabib Nurmagomedov when it comes to Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan.
Topuria is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded fighters in modern MMA, holding a flawless 17-0 record with 15 finishes, including victories over former UFC champions Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski.
Adding to his legacy, “El Matador” etched his name in history by becoming a two-division UFC champion, securing the lightweight crown with a knockout win over Oliveira at UFC 317.
However, “The Eagle” believes Topuria’s reign could be in serious jeopardy if he ever defends his title against Tsarukyan. Nurmagomedov recently claimed that “Ahalkalakets” is far more skilled than the Spaniard and would surely defeat him should they cross paths inside the Octagon.
Daniel Cormier Disputes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Assessment Of Ilia Topuria Potentially Struggling Against Arman Tsarukyan
During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov heavily favoring Arman Tsarukyan to defeat reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria in a potential showdown.
The UFC Hall of Famer firmly pushed back against his former training partner Nurmagomedov’s assertion, arguing that a fighter of Topuria’s caliber is not someone who can be dismissed so easily.