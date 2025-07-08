Daniel Cormier questions Donald Trump’s plan for UFC White House event

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Donald Trump’s recently announced plan to hold a UFC event at the White House.

As we know, Donald Trump is pretty close with UFC president Dana White – to the point where he gets his own entrance whenever he decides to show up to a big event. More often than not, Daniel Cormier is on commentary, and he’s been known to not hold his tongue over the years.

Of course, he’s a company man, but Daniel Cormier is also practical. If you don’t believe us, check out his comments regarding the UFC potentially hosting an event at the White House, which was ‘announced’ recently by Donald Trump.

Daniel Cormier’s view on UFC White House show

“When he said, ‘We’re gonna do a UFC event at the White House,’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s exciting.’ Then I started to think…

“For him to just come to a fight, all the hoops that we go through as people that work for the company (UFC), right? The Secret Service is in the arena the day before. We all have to do so many other things — background checks and all these things — because the president’s going to be there.

“Imagine trying to put 25,000 at the White House. They’re gonna go through all those steps for all those people?” Cormier added. “I think we as a country can do whatever we want…(but) I don’t know that the effort it will take to make that happen is going to be worth the squeeze.

“And it’s gonna be outside? In July? It gets hot in Washington in July!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow