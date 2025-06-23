Daniel Cormier gets real when discussing Jon Jones’ legacy after UFC retirement

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his updated thoughts on Jon Jones following the latter’s retirement from mixed martial arts.

If there’s anyone in the MMA sphere that knows Jon Jones, it’s Daniel Cormier. He fought him on two separate occasions, and the pair had an incredible rivalry that lasted for years. Now, both men have officially hung up their gloves, with Jones following on from DC who made the decision many years ago now.

Between Jones retiring without fighting Tom Aspinall and his latest legal trouble, there are far more questions than answers right now. In a recent video, Daniel Cormier didn’t hold back when providing his perspective on the matter.

Daniel Cormier’s latest view on Jon Jones

“I said ‘If Jon Jones does not fight Tom Aspinall, he quit,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “… He quit. He did not want to fight Tom Aspinall. It’s so surprising. Is he scared? No. But by not fighting Aspinall, he opens the conversation. He lets you – every one of you – question why he doesn’t fight him.

“… To walk away right now opens the door for people to have the conversation about, ‘Does this affect the legacy?'”

“I honestly feel like if Tom loses, (Jones) would come back – and that’s crazy to me, because that’s only going to make it worse,” Cormier said.

Cormier went on to address Jon’s recent legal issues.

“The saddest thing about this to me is that it’s not surprising,” Cormier said. “I’ve seen him do things over the course of his career that have been very dangerous, and it’s just not smart. I hope that as he goes into the next phase of his career, if it’s over forever, that he fills the void with something positive.”

“I will go to my grave believing he quit instead of fighting (Aspinall),” Cormier said. “… Jon Jones has got to get this sh*t together, man. … They gave him the money. They agreed to everything. And he still just would not do it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie