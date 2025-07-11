Daniel Cormier reveals who hit him hardest in his MMA career

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed who hit him the hardest throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career.

It’s safe to say that Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest of all time. In addition to his wrestling credentials, he went on to become a two-weight world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There aren’t many fighters who can claim to have done that, and DC is within that group.

He’s also taken on some of the hardest hitters in the history of the game. From Anthony Johnson to Derrick Lewis and beyond, Daniel Cormier has never been afraid to take someone on. He’s never been a guy who shies away from a challenge, which is one of the reasons why he’s so highly thought of.

In a recent podcast, Daniel Cormier revealed who it was that actually hit him harder than anyone else when he was in the cage.

Daniel Cormier talks about hardest hitter he’s faced

“I think you and I could agree with one though, one guy that hit harder than just about everyone. Dan Henderson. Dan Henderson never got to hit me. He never really got to hit me outside of him being on his back and hitting me or in the clinch hitting me a couple of times. I could not believe how much impact he was making from such a short distance. I was like, ‘What is this dude made out of?’”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

God bless Dan Henderson and the violence he brought to this wonderful sport.