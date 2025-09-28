UFC 322 Card Heats Up With Massive Lightweight Clash On Nov. 15

The UFC 322 card continues to build into a potential blockbuster showdown.

The MMA promotion will return to New York City on November 15 for UFC 322 at the Madison Square Garden, featuring a championship doubleheader at the top of the bill. In the main event, reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena puts his belt on the line against former lightweight tiitleholder Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features former strawweight queen Zhang Weili stepping up a division to take on reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

On Sunday, Square RMC Sport Combat reported that the already stacked UFC 322 card has gained extra firepower with an exciting lightweight showdown between top contender Beneil Dariush and Benoît Saint Denis.

🚨 BENOÎT SAINT DENIS VA AFFRONTER DARIUSH À L'UFC 322 !!



🔥🇫🇷 Guillaume Peltier, le manager de notre guerrier français, vient de nous l'annoncer, Benoît Saint Denis va tenter d'entrer dans le top 10 de la catégorie la plus dure de l'UFC, les -70kg en affrontant le n°9, Beneil… pic.twitter.com/aLAheMrzAC — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) September 28, 2025

Dariush last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 317 this past June, securing a commanding unanimous decision victory over former 155-pound title challenger Renato Moicano. Before that triumph, the 36-year-old American endured consecutive first-round knockout defeats to Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira in 2023.

“Benny” boasts a 17-6-1 UFC record, featuring notable wins over top-tier opponents such as Mateusz Gamrot and Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Saint Denis arrives at UFC 322 riding the momentum of a dominant submission victory over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris earlier this month. The 29-year-old Frenchman once boasted a five-fight finishing streak but has gone 2-2 in his last four bouts.

“God of War” holds a 7-3 UFC record, with all seven victories coming via finishes against notable opponents like Matt Frevola and Thiago Moises.

Images: @beneildariush/@benoitst_denis/Instagram

How Many Bouts Are Currently Booked For UFC 322?

The UFC 322 card is shaping up to be one of the most stacked pay-per-view events of the year. Beyond the two championship bouts, eight more thrilling matchups are booked for the November 15 event as of now.

The highly anticipated lineup will see former welterweight champion Leon Edwards returning to the Octagon to face rising contender Carlos Prates. The card will also showcase the long-awaited rematch between flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez, a clash that has been six years in the making.

Here’s the current UFC 322 lineup confirmed so far:

Welterweight title bout: Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Benoît Saint Denis

Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Middleweight bout: Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Middleweight bout: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico

Women’s flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez

Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline