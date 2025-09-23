Darren Till opens up about “cruel” UFC sponsorship situation

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has spoken about the sponsorship deal regarding fighter kits that he believes was “cruel”.

Nowadays, Darren Till is one of the most exciting influencer boxers out there in the space. There’s even been talk of him getting a big fight against someone like Jake Paul or Andrew Tate, but of course, that has yet to be confirmed – and it’d take a lot of work to make it happen.

Alas, Darren Till is enjoying a pretty successful run post-UFC, most recently knocking out Luke Rockhold in pretty devastating fashion. During his UFC days, however, he had a strong career, even earning himself a shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

In a recent interview, though, Darren Till spoke about the Reebok/Venum sponsorship deals that restricted what fighters could earn from their attire.

Darren Till’s view on UFC’s sponsorship complications

“I don’t like to slander Dana too much, he gets a lot of heat, but obviously I have to be a truthful guy as well. I always stand on business with what I believe in as well, but even when you’re in the UFC, it’s like, ‘We’re going to take away your sponsorship now. We’re going to put Venum in there or Reebok,’” Till said.

“I was like, ‘What the f*cks going on now?’ So now the fighters aren’t even making money outside of it. It was actually quite cruel, some of it. It was, it was cruel.

“That sort of stuff, 10 plus 10, and then your fight’s set in stone, f*ck all that, that does not—For me now, I couldn’t be loving life more, I’ll be honest. I’ve just made a s**t-ton of money.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting