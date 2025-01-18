‘Dricus Du Plessis 2.0’ – Fans React As Reinier de Ridder Taps Kevin Holland In One Round At UFC 311

After a shaky outing in his UFC debut, Reinier de Ridder scored an impressive victory in his first performance on pay-per-view, opening up the UFC 311 main card with a submission of Kevin Holland.

De Ridder scored a takedown in the opening seconds of round one. Despite a triangle attempt from Holland, the Dutchman was able to control the action and had success in top position. As “Trailblazer” tried to stand up, “RDR” got to Holland’s back, bringing him back to the ground and locking in a body triangle and choke for the first-round submission.

De Ridder, the former champ-champ in ONE Championship, made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 100 last November, getting rocked by Gerald Meerschaert before coming back to score a third-round submission.

Holland, meanwhile, has now lost four of his last five fights.