Deiveson Figueiredo Can’t Lose Under “The Brazilian Sun” in Rio

UFC veteran Deiveson Figueiredo has made it crystal clear that he does not plan on losing in front of the Brazilian people tonight.

Later this evening, Deiveson Figueiredo will go head to head with Montel Jackson as he attempts to get himself back into the mix as a contender in the bantamweight division. While he’s a former UFC flyweight champion, he’s had his fair share of setbacks and injuries in the last few years.

Now, though, he’s ready to try and get back to the dominant and vicious Deiveson Figueiredo that many of us remember. It certainly isn’t going to be easy, but he’s certainly motivated to go in there and make a statement.

In a recent interview, Figueiredo had the following to say about competing in his home country at UFC Rio.

Deiveson Figueiredo refuses to lose in Rio

“To fight in Rio de Janeiro, there’s no question, it’s an honor. Fighting under the Brazilian sun, with the crowd cheering and shouting our name, you can be sure that’s going to motivate me even more to go in there, put on a show, and come out with the win in the name of Jesus, to bring happiness to all us Brazilians.”

Deiveson is the kind of fighter who is always willing to put it on the line in the name of victory, and in the name of entertaining the fans – and you can bet that’s exactly what he’s going to do against Montel Jackson who, in his own right, wants this to be the biggest night of his life.