Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson Booked For UFC Rio On Oct. 11

After suffering an injury in his last fight earlier this year, former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will return to the Octagon on October 11, as he takes on Montel Jackson.

ESPN Brazil initial reported the matchup.

This will mark Figueiredo’s first fight since his loss to Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Des Moines. It was a fight in which the former flyweight champion suffered a knee injury in the bout’s conclusion.

Deiveson Figueiredo Returns To Action At UFC Rio

The man known as “Deus Da Guerra” moved up to bantamweight at the end of 2023, winning three straight before a pair of losses to former champion Petr Yan and Sandhagen, the latter of whom will be challenging for the gold at UFC 320. It’s the first time in Figueiredo’s career that he has suffered back-to-back losses.

Figueiredo is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion, having engaged in four wars with Brandon Moreno over the title, going 1-2-1 in the process during the legendary, praiseworthy rivalry.

Jackson has won six straight. He also competed at UFC Des Moines, scoring a decision win over Daniel Marcos.

UFC Rio, which takes place on October 11 at the Farmasi Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will be headlined by former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira facing Rafael Fiziev.