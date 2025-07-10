Derrick Lewis Breaks All the Rules Fight Week: Shrimp, Grits, and a Heavyweight Mystery

UFC star Derrick Lewis has opened up on his current diet as he prepares to return to the cage on Saturday night to battle Tallison Teixeira.

In the main event of UFC Nashville this weekend, Derrick Lewis will once again take on a rising contender in the heavyweight division. The 40-year-old will be throwing down with Tallison Teixeira, who is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts career. While we all know just how dangerous Teixeira can be, he’d be foolish to overlook the incredible power of ‘The Black Beast’.

For the longest time, Derrick Lewis has been known as one of the funniest fighters in the UFC – and, in fact, the entire sport. He says and does things that constantly get fans cracking up, but on the flip side of that, he’s also an unbelievably talented fighter who is able to knock out the very best heavyweights on the planet.

In a recent interview, Derrick Lewis opened up on his current weight ‘cut’ as we get closer and closer to fight night.

Derrick Lewis discusses fight week meals

“I’m on weight right now. So, I’m happy. I’ve been eating shrimp and grits. I’ve been eating whatever I want this whole week. So, it’s like—it’s crazy. I’ve never been able to do that before.”

Lewis knows that all he needs is one shot to shut his opponent’s lights off, no matter how good we all believe Teixeira to be. In the heavyweight division, you can’t afford to blink, so we’d advise you don’t when watching this one unfold on Saturday.