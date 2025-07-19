“Diabolical” – Fight Fans Question Brendan Allen’s Post-Fight Speech After Defeating Marvin Vettori At UFC 318

Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen’s grudge seemed to come to an end at UFC 318, as the two clashed on the preliminary card, with Allen scoring a decision win.
The two began to trade right away, with each making the other stumble in the fight’s opening minute. Allen, however, pressured and brought the fight to the ground, threatening a bloodied Vettori with a rear-naked choke. Vettori survived the attempts, however, and rolled his way on top. Vettori threatened his own choke before Allen got back to his feet with 90 seconds left in the round.
The second round was closer, with both men having their moments — though Allen’s strikes may have had a little more impact behind them. The two continued their back-and-forth battle into the third round, with Allen eventually taking a unanimous decision on the scorecards.
Allen’s post-fight speech brought a lot of cheers in the Smoothie King Center, considering Allen is a native of Louisiana. However, Allen’s tribute to his own brother was brought about some dispute from some in the MMA community.
Vettori recently lost his own brother in a house fire.
Allen and Vettori have had bad blood since a scheduled bout between the two last year fell through. The two later went on to have a physical altercation in Florida following a PFL card.
This win allows Allen to rebound following back-to-back losses against Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez.
Vettori has now lost three straight and four of her last five.