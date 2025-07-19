“Diabolical” – Fight Fans Question Brendan Allen’s Post-Fight Speech After Defeating Marvin Vettori At UFC 318

Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen’s grudge seemed to come to an end at UFC 318, as the two clashed on the preliminary card, with Allen scoring a decision win.

The two began to trade right away, with each making the other stumble in the fight’s opening minute. Allen, however, pressured and brought the fight to the ground, threatening a bloodied Vettori with a rear-naked choke. Vettori survived the attempts, however, and rolled his way on top. Vettori threatened his own choke before Allen got back to his feet with 90 seconds left in the round.

The second round was closer, with both men having their moments — though Allen’s strikes may have had a little more impact behind them. The two continued their back-and-forth battle into the third round, with Allen eventually taking a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Allen’s post-fight speech brought a lot of cheers in the Smoothie King Center, considering Allen is a native of Louisiana. However, Allen’s tribute to his own brother was brought about some dispute from some in the MMA community.

Vettori recently lost his own brother in a house fire.

“I’m not losing in front of my brother “

As Marvin’s dead brother was mentioned. Brendan Allen is diabolical 😭😭#UFC318 — Xavier Pleasant (@CPNSTABBIN) July 20, 2025

Brendan Allen mentioning that “I’m not losing in front of my brother” knowing Vettori’s brother just passed away was a very interesting decision. #UFC318 — MAJIN KUU (@pb_matthew) July 20, 2025

brendan allen talking about his own brother



after beating someone who’s brother just died



jesus christ — itsablitz (@ItsaBlitz) July 20, 2025

Yo, Brendan Allen going hard to shout out his brother being in attendance after beating Marvin Vettori, whose brother died recently, is some seriously fucked up shit. Felt intentional. If so, have some class. That’s low. #UFC318 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) July 20, 2025

Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori what a fight! Bravo pic.twitter.com/NzITH1pUO7 — Silvio Dante (@spiderman1289) July 20, 2025

What an incredible fight between Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori. This is what Kape vs Mokaev should have been.#UFC318 pic.twitter.com/915GERBQXt — Goatziev (@Goatziev) July 20, 2025

Marvin Vetorri and Brendan Allen big respect both guys warriors 🦁🦁 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 20, 2025

Brendan Allen is the type of guy to point at the ground and then shoot a takedown#UFC318 pic.twitter.com/7eb0Xjdqbe — FATMAN (@BiereHQ) July 20, 2025

If Brendan Allen knows that Marvin Vettori’s brother just tragically passed away and he’s still talking about his own brother watching from the arena, that’s not a good look…#UFC318 — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) July 20, 2025

I don't think Brendan Allen meant it as intentional shade to Marvin Vettori. But the timing and optics of shouting out his brother after fighting someone who lost theirs is very touchy. #UFC318 — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) July 20, 2025

Allen and Vettori have had bad blood since a scheduled bout between the two last year fell through. The two later went on to have a physical altercation in Florida following a PFL card.

This win allows Allen to rebound following back-to-back losses against Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez.

Vettori has now lost three straight and four of her last five.