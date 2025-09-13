“Diego Lopes Is That Guy” – Fans And Fighters React As Diego Lopes And Jean Silva Put On Fight Of The Year Nominee With Highlight Finish To Close Out Noche UFC

In what was a wild outing that proved to be one of the best fights in MMA this year, Diego Lopes has rebounded from his unsuccessful featherweight title challenge earlier this year to score an amazing second-round finish of Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC.
Silva attempted a takedown early in the opening frame and paid a heavy price for it. Lopes threatened a choke and then worked his way into full mount, landing a barrage of ground-and-pound for minutes on end, nearly getting Mike Beltran to stop the fight. Silva managed to get back to his feet, but not before having to escape a triangle from Lopes.
Silva came storming back in the second round, landing a right hand that appeared to rock Lopes. Silva seemed to get things going, but Lopes started firing right back, providing quite the spectacular firefight between the two. Then, with just seconds remaining in the second round, Lopes landed a surprise spinning back elbow that bloodied Silva and sent him crumbling.
Lopes then landed ground-and-pound until the referee waved off the contest.
Lopes has now won six of his last seven. This was his first fight since facing Alexander Volkanovski for the then-vacant UFC featherweight title at UFC 314.
This loss snapped a 13-fight win streak for Silva, who tastes defeat for the first time in the Octagon. He came into this bout off a submission of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.