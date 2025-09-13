“Diego Lopes Is That Guy” – Fans And Fighters React As Diego Lopes And Jean Silva Put On Fight Of The Year Nominee With Highlight Finish To Close Out Noche UFC

In what was a wild outing that proved to be one of the best fights in MMA this year, Diego Lopes has rebounded from his unsuccessful featherweight title challenge earlier this year to score an amazing second-round finish of Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC.

Silva attempted a takedown early in the opening frame and paid a heavy price for it. Lopes threatened a choke and then worked his way into full mount, landing a barrage of ground-and-pound for minutes on end, nearly getting Mike Beltran to stop the fight. Silva managed to get back to his feet, but not before having to escape a triangle from Lopes.

Silva came storming back in the second round, landing a right hand that appeared to rock Lopes. Silva seemed to get things going, but Lopes started firing right back, providing quite the spectacular firefight between the two. Then, with just seconds remaining in the second round, Lopes landed a surprise spinning back elbow that bloodied Silva and sent him crumbling.

Lopes then landed ground-and-pound until the referee waved off the contest.

Diego Lopes Stops Jean Silva In Wild Brawl That Headlined Third Annual Noche UFC

Fight of the year. If you disagree you’re wrong. Diego Lopes is THAT GUY #UFCNoche — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 14, 2025

What an absolute bananas main event between Lopes and Silva, and what a win for Lopes.



Second round TKO.



Massive. Right back on track.



A tough 7 days for The Fighting Nerds.



A bloodied Silva pushed Lopes afterwards. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 14, 2025

What a finish! Lopes took advantage of Silva getting overaggressive#NocheUFC — Fernando Quiles Jr. (@FQJMMA) September 14, 2025

OH MY GOD!



Diego Lopes with the spinning back elbow that BLASTED Jean Silva and put him away. Silva is bleeding badly from the head.



What a finish!#NocheUFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 14, 2025

What a fight, and what a win for Diego Lopes. Great way to get back on track. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 14, 2025

What a fight, completely lived up to expectations. Entertainment for every second. What a win for Diego Lopes. #NocheUDC — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 14, 2025

DIEGO LOPES TO JEAN SILVA pic.twitter.com/wNvpzL7Zp4 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) September 14, 2025

Diego Lopes elbow to Jean Silva skull pic.twitter.com/U9Yq0GhUc1 — sea✰ (@destroynectar) September 14, 2025

🚨 DIEGO LOPES HAS KNOCKED OUT JEAN SILVA



OH MY GODDDD



EVERY FIGHTING NERD HAS NOW LOST ❌ pic.twitter.com/9kj0pv1C0f — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 14, 2025

Lopes has now won six of his last seven. This was his first fight since facing Alexander Volkanovski for the then-vacant UFC featherweight title at UFC 314.

This loss snapped a 13-fight win streak for Silva, who tastes defeat for the first time in the Octagon. He came into this bout off a submission of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.