How Mexico Powered Diego Lopes to his Noche UFC Main Event Victory

UFC star Diego Lopes has praised his Mexican fans for helping guide him to victory in San Antonio last weekend.

On Saturday night, Diego Lopes defeated Jean Silva in front of a pumped up crowd in Texas. It was an incredibly back and forth affair between these elite featherweight fighters but in the end, it was Diego who was able to get the last laugh and take a big step towards securing another UFC featherweight championship opportunity.

As we look ahead to the future at 145 pounds, you’d have to think Diego Lopes is going to be an important player for a good few years to come. He’s only 30 years of age and every time he goes out there, he seems to be adding more to his game.

In his post-fight interview, Diego Lopes made it clear that he wants to give back to those who have supported him over the years.

Diego Lopes praises Noche UFC crowd

“It’s very important for me to give to all the crowd, the Mexican crowd, the Latin American crowd, the people who made an effort to come here, to give them what they wanted. The message I am sending to everybody in the division is that I’m here, I belong with the elite. I’m here to stay.”

“I feel amazing. I work hard for this time and now I finish the job. I told you all week this fight is not going to five rounds. I told many times I’m finishing this fight before five rounds.”