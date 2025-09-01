Dillon Danis’ future: MMA analyst doubts his ability to compete in UFC

MMA analyst Din Thomas has serious doubts over Dillon Danis‘ ability to compete in the UFC.

Last weekend, Dillon Danis returned to competitive mixed martial arts with a win over Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22. Of course, many felt as if Spencer was pretty overmatched, with the majority rolling their eyes at the choice of opponent for Dillon.

Now, though, as we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if Dillon Danis has some big plans for himself. He’s already been talking about what could be on the horizon and one idea is him signing for the UFC, although it doesn’t particularly feel like the kind of move that Dana White would be open to making.

In a recent interview, Din Thomas weighed in on what’s next for Dillon Danis and why he isn’t confident about a potential UFC stint.

Din Thomas’ view on Dillon Danis

“He’s very good at jiu-jitsu. At MMA, no one knows how good he is,” Thomas told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn on “The Bohnfire” podcast. “… I’m not sure we’ll ever get to see him at a high level. I don’t think he has the level of professionalism to fight at a high UFC level – to show up to the UFC on fight week and fight a really good guy. I don’t think he has the level of professionalism to do that.”

“To fight a low-level guy on a Misfits card that everybody’s just kind of tuning in and he can make some money this way? It’s easy to do that. It’s easy to do that,” Thomas said. “But to show up to the UFC – I know that might be his goal, ultimately – it takes a completely different level of professionalism, and I don’t know that he has that.”

