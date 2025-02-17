Dominick Cruz ‘Shocked’ Former UFC Rival Reached Out After He Announced Career-Ending Injury

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was surprised to see one bitter rival among those sending positive messages following his recent enforced retirement.

Had things gone to plan, Cruz would have been just days out from his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC Seattle, having not competed since a knockout loss to Marlon Vera back in 2022.

But the 135-pound legend’s comeback crumbled when he suffered a second shoulder dislocation during training, the severity of which was enough to compel Cruz to end his career as an active fighter.

Since then, many in the MMA community have been praising what was undoubtedly an incredible stint in the cage for the 39-year-old. And, as it turns out, even one of the most notable foes from Cruz’s career has paid their respect.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show on Uncrowned, Cruz revealed contact from former opponent TJ Dillashaw.

“TJ Dillashaw actually reached out to me. I was shocked,” Cruz said. “He gave me a recommendation for a shoulder doctor. He said he was looking forward to watching me compete and was sorry that I couldn’t.”

Cruz returned from a 16-month layoff in January 2016 to challenge Dillashaw’s bantamweight reign. “The Dominator” fell on the right side of a split decision, capturing the crown for a second time.

The pair’s animosity continued in the subsequent years, resurfacing in 2022 when the San Diego native took issue with Dillashaw being granted a title fight two fights into his comeback post-drug suspension.

Dillashaw ultimately lost to Aljamain Sterling after dislocating his shoulder in the fight, with the challenger quickly revealing a plague of injury issues during the lead-up to what marked his final fight.

Having retired himself due to a similar physical issue, Dillashaw is certainly well placed to pass on advice to Cruz as he looks to recover from the career-ending injury too.