“Don’t Care About Takedowns If No Damage Is Done” – Fans And Fighters Debate Norma Dumont Scoring Split Decision Win Over Ketlen Vieira In Bantamweight Contender Battle At UFC Vegas 110

Norma Dumont appears to be one step closer to securing a women’s bantamweight title shot, as she took care of business with a controversial win over Ketlen Vieira in a contenders battle during the UFC Vegas 110 prelims.

After some quiet back and forth striking during the first round, Vieira scored a takedown with about 90 seconds left in the frame. She managed to flatten Dumont out and threatened an arm-triangle choke a couple of times, but Dumont was able to survive.

Dumont seemed to get the better of Vieira on the feet again in the second round, this time with more considerable effectiveness in her striking. Again, however, Dumont struggled in the last two minutes of the round after being taken down. Vieira pressed Dumont into the fence to start off the third round, holding her there for half the round, until Dumont was able to work herself off.

Dumont didn’t deliver flurries in the closing minutes of the fight; however, it was enough to sweep the third round and score a split decision win.

I don't care about takedowns if no damage is done on the ground. Norma Dumont won this fight. #UFC — 🤦‍♂️ (@dsthomas88) November 1, 2025

I tought Ketlen won #UFCVegas110 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) November 1, 2025

It was the right decision. Vieira won Round 1 clearly, and Dumont won Round 3 clearly.



It all came down to Round 2, and Dumont did more damage and landed more than Vieira. No robbery here. #UFCVegas110 https://t.co/Ey697KLhlr — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 1, 2025

Norma Dumont earns a split decision win over Ketlen Vieira



Some will find it controversial, but I thought R2 was razor thin. Dumont had a pretty big lead before getting taken down with about 1:30 left and Vieira didn’t do much with it in terms of damage. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2025

Why did I give Vieira the 2nd round?



Just enough effective offence to tip the scales and took into account Dumont being depleted while on bottom while fighting off submissions, but it was essentially a coin toss at the end of the round. https://t.co/S9CT4bDHgL — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2025

Norma Dumont gets the split dec on the #UFCVegas110 prelims. Ngl I had a post typed up about Ketlen Vieira getting the W, but I’m definitely not a judge thankfully. Nonetheless that’s a 6 fight win streak for Dumont — Mr. Octagon (@octagon_mr) November 1, 2025

me looking at the judges that scored that fight for Norma Dumont: pic.twitter.com/n0sognjOc3 — OverDogs Podcast (@OverDogsPodcast) November 1, 2025

Norma Dumont did not win that fight. #UFC wtf — brax 🦅 (@braxtondevoe) November 1, 2025

Yep… that is what we call in the industry…



A ROBBERY!!!! 😆😆😆



Dumont did not win that fight.



Every. Freakin’. Week… there’s some bullshit that goes on. 🤣🤣🤣 #MMATwitter #UFCVegas110 pic.twitter.com/AGQFrZBaS4 — JohnnyKpicks (@JohnnyKpicks) November 1, 2025

This win marks Dumont’s sixth straight. It was also her first fight in over a year, having last competed in a win over Irene Aldana at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306.

Vieira hasn’t stringed consecutive wins together since 2021-22.