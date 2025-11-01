“Don’t Care About Takedowns If No Damage Is Done” – Fans And Fighters Debate Norma Dumont Scoring Split Decision Win Over Ketlen Vieira In Bantamweight Contender Battle At UFC Vegas 110

Norma Dumont appears to be one step closer to securing a women’s bantamweight title shot, as she took care of business with a controversial win over Ketlen Vieira in a contenders battle during the UFC Vegas 110 prelims.
After some quiet back and forth striking during the first round, Vieira scored a takedown with about 90 seconds left in the frame. She managed to flatten Dumont out and threatened an arm-triangle choke a couple of times, but Dumont was able to survive.
Dumont seemed to get the better of Vieira on the feet again in the second round, this time with more considerable effectiveness in her striking. Again, however, Dumont struggled in the last two minutes of the round after being taken down. Vieira pressed Dumont into the fence to start off the third round, holding her there for half the round, until Dumont was able to work herself off.
Dumont didn’t deliver flurries in the closing minutes of the fight; however, it was enough to sweep the third round and score a split decision win.
This win marks Dumont’s sixth straight. It was also her first fight in over a year, having last competed in a win over Irene Aldana at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306.
Vieira hasn’t stringed consecutive wins together since 2021-22.