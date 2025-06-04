“Don’t Like 10 and 10? Go Work at Target” Sean O’Malley Gets Brutally Honest About UFC Fighter Pay

Sean O’Malley has a message for UFC fighters grumbling about their paychecks: if you’re not happy with “10 and 10,” there’s always a red vest waiting for you at Target. As O’Malley gears up for his blockbuster rematch at UFC 316 this Saturday, the bantamweight star isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the sport’s most heated debate.

Former UFC champ ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley doubled down on his blunt philosophy regarding fighters who are just starting out in the UFC. In an interview with Demetrious Johnson, he explained:

“People complain, ‘I’m only getting paid 10 and 10.’ But in reality, who’s there to see you fight? Your mom, your dad, your sister, a couple buddies, no one’s paying to watch you on TV. You have to build your name up, bring value to the promotion. If you don’t want to make $50,000 a fight, go work at Target. No one’s forcing you to fight.”

UFC Fighter Pay Debate Heats Up

The US-born O’Malley’s comments land at a time when fighter pay remains a hot-button issue in MMA. Critics say the UFC’s entry-level deals, $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win, are too low for the risks fighters take. The UFC, meanwhile, contends that the real money comes to those who can draw a crowd, sell pay-per-views, and become stars. Sean O’Malley, who started on those same “10 and 10” contracts, says the key is self-promotion and performance.

Image: @ufc/X

“I understood early that you have to bring value to the UFC and build your own brand,” he said, pointing to his own rise through highlight-reel knockouts and a knack for marketing himself, rainbow hair included.

He’s quick to credit the UFC for his platform: “I still make – probably about the same amount of money outside the UFC as I do inside the UFC right now. It’s wild to think about. But I know the reason I’m making that much is because of the UFC. I wouldn’t have this platform or following without them. It’s very mutual: I’ve done a lot for the UFC, but they don’t need me. I need the UFC to get to where I want to go. I’m very grateful for the platform they give me.”

Building a Brand, Building a Paycheck

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley’s hustle started long before the bright lights. “Even when I was 16, I was hustling – selling tickets, merch, getting sponsors. Tim Welch told me to get an Instagram when I moved down here. I always wanted to be different. The rainbow hair? That was 6ix9ine-inspired. The first time I did my hair was the Eddie Wineland fight, hair plus that knockout was a recipe for success. Every fight, a new hair. But it always comes down to performance. People want to see knockouts.”

UFC 316

Now, he returns to the Octagon at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, looking to reclaim the bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili, the man who took it from him last September. Sean O’Malley has left no stone unturned in his preparation, even making lifestyle changes like swearing off podcasting, video games, and, reportedly, taking a vow of celibacy in the lead-up. He’s hoping to erase any doubts from their first meeting, when he fought through injury.

Image: @ufc/Instagram

Merab Dvalishvili, for his part, has been on a dominant run, dismantling O’Malley in their first fight and defending his belt in style against Umar Nurmagomedov. Saturday’s main event is a chance for O’Malley to prove he belongs at the top, and for Dvalishvili to cement his reign. The UFC 316 card is stacked, with a co-main event featuring Julianna Peña defending her women’s bantamweight title against two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison.

As O’Malley puts it, if you want the big checks, you need to bring something extra to the cage. Otherwise, there’s always Target.