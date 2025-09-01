Dricus du Plessis’ UFC 319 loss: Anthony Hernandez questions DDP after one-sided defeat

UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis‘ UFC 319 defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis lost his UFC middleweight championship in a one-sided affair against Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago. While DDP plans on rebuilding himself and bouncing back, many have doubted that the rematch would go any differently between them.

Someone who is trying to make their own case for a title shot is Anthony Hernandez. In a recent interview, ahead of his fight against Reinier de Ridder, ‘Fluffy’ had the following to say about Dricus du Plessis’ performance.

Anthony Hernandez’s view on Dricus du Plessis’ UFC 319 loss

“I was [surprised], until I started watching what DDP was doing,” Hernandez told MMA Fighting. “It’s like, bro, you’re doing all big explosive strong guy s***. That s*** doesn’t work against good wrestlers, like they can flow off of that s***.

“So like DDP just kind of f*cked himself on that, and then Khazmat did a really good job of keeping the pressure on him, keeping him on his hands, keeping it so he couldn’t get up, and I mean, it’s very high level on Khazmat’s end.

“But to watch as a fan and watch to enjoy blood and s***, like people cracking the f*ck out of each other and like mixing it up. It was kind of boring, but like, that’s just my opinion. I’m a fighter, too. So, I mean, I try to send it, usually, and I’ve been there, too, where it’s like, you’re kind of hurt and you gotta just f*cking do what you gotta do to win.

“So I get it, but I look forward to when I get to fight that guy. Right now, I’ve got some more proving to do, so I’m going to go prove a point and then how the f*cking s*** plays out, it plays out. …

“[But] after about the second round [is] when I realized he couldn’t do s***, and he didn’t know what to do, and like he was just still flexing hella hard on s***. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. He’s f*cked.’”

Quotes via MMA Fighting