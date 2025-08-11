Dricus Du Plessis Vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Former UFC Champ Reveals the X Factor at UFC 319

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on what could be the X-factor between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. It’s shaping up to be one of the most intriguing fights of the year and while you’ll find a lot of people saying that about a lot of different fights, it certainly seems to be appropriate for this one.

Khamzat Chimaev is seen by many as the favorite, but underestimating Dricus du Plessis is a mistake that many of us have made over the years. DDP just seems to be getting more and more confident every single time he goes out there, and he has more than earned the right to call himself the king of the middleweight division.

As we look ahead to fight night, Michael Bisping recently gave his thoughts on what the determining factor could be between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis.

Michael Bisping’s view on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

“Mental toughness does come into this because sometimes when you are so tired and your lungs are burning and you can’t breathe and your shoulders are on fire and you just want to sit down and collapse and just be left alone, you can always find that next level.

“That is why coaches always say, you’ve got to dig deep. You’ve got to dig deep. You’ve got to find that area, that level to where you can push more. It is just a state of mind. Yes, your heart is beating out of your chest, but if you choose to, you can keep going. And that’s just a fact.”