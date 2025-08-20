Dricus Du Plessis’ Coach Must Make the Hard Decisions About His Future – UFC Veteran

Dricus du Plessis‘ coach Morne Visser needs to make an important decision about his student’s future, says UFC veteran Chael Sonnen.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis is no longer the UFC middleweight champion. He was beaten and dominated in his UFC 319 main event against Khamzat Chimaev and while he had a brief window of opportunity in the last round, he was ultimately outmatched pretty heavily in the wrestling department.

As you can imagine, a lot of people have been going after Dricus du Plessis for his inability to stop Khamzat Chimaev. In a recent video, Chael Sonnen weighed in on the issue and had some words of advice.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Dricus du Plessis’ future

“Okay. What does Dricus’ coach do now? In a couple of categories. He sends Dricus out. Hey, we don’t have it right here in our gym. We don’t have these answers, but they do exist and I’m going to send you to where they are. University of Iowa comes to mind. University of Iowa has offered to host Dricus for two weeks and let him be part of their room and training.

“Okay, there’s one idea. Or the other is bring somebody in, right? And again, we could probably turn right back to Iowa, get him on a plane, have him go and work with Dricus. But you still have, do you send him out? Do you bring somebody in? You must come to the conclusion of we don’t have the answers right now. And this is very normal, by the way.

“That’s not an insult. I came through that at Team Quest. We brought in John Lewis and we brought in John Hackleman. We had the work ethic, the bodies, the dream, but we didn’t have the skills that were needed in this sport.”