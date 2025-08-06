Dricus du Plessis explains why he’s so confident heading into Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why he’s feeling so confident as he prepares to defend his belt against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319.

Later this month, Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will finally square off. While there have been many words exchanged between the two men, it’s safe to say that the fight itself is what is drawing in the attention of the masses.

These two warriors are incredibly talented in their own right and when it comes to Dricus du Plessis, he has made a career out of proving people wrong. Now, he’s hoping to do the same again against a man who was once seen as the scariest fighter in mixed martial arts – and, for some, he perhaps still is.

In a recent interview, Dricus du Plessis spoke candidly about this contest and why he’s feeling so confident in himself.

Dricus du Plessis explains his confidence heading into UFC 319

“With my style that is a very controversial style in the UFC, unlike anything that most people have ever seen,” Du Plessis told FOX 32 Chicago, “it’s only a benefit because it’s proven to be effective. But then again, how do you prepare for that? How do you find somebody to mimic that? And at the end of the day, that’s almost my niche. It’s impossible to prepare for me because I have this unique style that, where do you find somebody to mimic it?”

“I’m the underdog, I’ve been the underdog for most of my career, yet I am the champion,” Du Plessis said. “So, odds don’t make fights and for me, I 100 percent believe this is the best opponent that I have faced to date. But so was the previous one.

“Every time you step in there, you’re going to face the next most dangerous guy – especially as the champion. So for me, yes, this is the best opponent I’ve ever come up against, but once again, I’ll show my improvements and why I am the champion.”

