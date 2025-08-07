Dricus Du Plessis Made His Awkward Fighting Style Intentional: “Training this style for 12 years”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has spoken openly about his fight style ahead of his return to action at UFC 319.

Later this month, Dricus du Plessis will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a fight that has been a long time coming, and while many believe that Chimaev will be able to claim the gold, underestimating DDP is something that has proven to be a really bad idea throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career.

In his UFC run alone, Dricus du Plessis has been able to defeat some top names including Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. He has proven himself to be the best middleweight out there right now, and he’s done so with the kind of unconventional style that has put the rest of the division on notice.

In a recent interview, Dricus du Plessis spoke about his fighting style, making it clear that this is something that has been carefully cultivated.

Dricus du Plessis explains his fight style

“My style is awkward on purpose. Me and my coaches have been training this style for 12 years because we think it’s better. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s different, not awkward.”

When you really think about it, du Plessis doesn’t have to answer to anyone. He knows that all he has to do is go out there and let his fighting do the talking for him, and although Chimaev is the favorite for many, you can bet that Dricus is going to put his best foot forward in Chicago.