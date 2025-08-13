Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes both are beatable

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page has given his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 319 main event between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

On Saturday night, we will see Dricus du Plessis defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s a fight that has been a long time coming, and it’s easily one of the most unpredictable title bouts of the year. They have dramatically different styles, they’re both physical, and they both go on the hunt for a finish.

There are a lot of different ways it can go, and the predictions that have been flying in are all over the place. Some are backing Dricus du Plessis to simply outlast Khamzat Chimaev, whereas others can see ‘Borz’ getting the champ out of there early.

In a recent podcast appearance, Michael Page became the latest fighter to weigh in on what could go down when Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev finally collide.

MVP previews Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

“When we talk about Dricus Du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev, the thing people don’t realise is that both fighters are so different in their chaos. Dricus is unorthodox and unpredictable, and that makes him dangerous even when he looks like he’s slowing down. Khamzat is pure intensity from bell to bell, but if you can survive that first hurricane, you start to see the openings. Both are beatable, but you have to be willing to walk through fire to get there.”

Who’s going to get it done, fight fans?