Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: UFC icon hints at upset win

UFC legend Stephen Thompson has explained why he believes Dricus du Plessis has a great chance of defeating Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, despite many believing he can’t get the job done.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been doubting Dricus du Plessis – and every single time, at least since he arrived in the UFC, they’ve been made to pay for it. He is one of the most unconventional fighters out there but he’s also turning into one of the most exciting champions on the roster, especially after successfully defending his belt twice.

Now, though, Dricus du Plessis faces an entirely new kind of challenge in the form of Khamzat Chimaev. This was always going to be a tough test for him no matter how you try and spin it, and while we know what the South African is capable of, we also know that Chimaev has the ability to finish anyone in the blink of an eye.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Stephen Thompson gave an interesting analysis of the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev showdown.

Stephen Thompson backs Dricus du Plessis to defeat Khamzat Chimaev

“Oh man, I think it’s a tough one for Khamzat. Du Plessis, his awkwardness makes him very difficult to deal with. He’s got great grappling. He’s a very strong opponent. If he can weather the storm in a five-round fight, I’m leaning towards Du Plessis.”

Get ready, fight fans, because this one has the potential to be truly chaotic.