Dricus Du Plessis Not Impressed with Khamzat Chimaev’s Size After Meeting Him

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t impressed by the size of UFC 319 opponent Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their clash on Saturday night.

This weekend, Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight crown against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. It’s expected to be a pretty competitive back and forth affair, and while it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen, there’s no denying that DDP will do well to overcome the dominant wrestling style that Chimaev possesses.

Recently, the two men bumped into one another during fight week. Khamzat Chimaev came up to Dricus du Plessis and shook his hands, the pair seemed to be pretty professional about the whole thing. Of course, that could all come crumbling down like a house of cards during the upcoming UFC 319 press conference.

In a recent interview, Dricus du Plessis made it clear that he didn’t feel like Khamzat was that much bigger than him.

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t care about Khamzat Chimaev’s size

“I don’t give a s*** how big he is. It’s not what wins fights, but yeah, I saw him. He’s not definitely not bigger than me.”

du Plessis has never been the kind of guy who is going to shy away from a fight. If anything, he’s going to embrace it. The South African sensation is heading into this one with all the confidence in the world and if he can pull off the win, he’ll started to be talked about as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.