Dricus Du Plessis Breaks Silence After Losing His Middleweight Title To Khamzat Chimaev At UFC 319, Promises Comeback Will Be ‘Unimaginable’

For Dricus Du Plessis, the setback is only a spark for greater things ahead.

Earlier this month, Du Plessis saw his reign as middleweight champion come to a halt after suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319.

“Stillknocks” had no solution for Chimaev’s relentless wrestling, as the undefeated Russian imposed his will with repeated takedowns and smothering top control across five rounds, leaving Du Plessis with virtually no room to mount offense.

Although the defending champion showed brief flashes in the fifth round, landing a few crisp strikes, the momentum had long slipped away. Chimaev’s suffocating ground game left no doubt, as the judges scored it 50-44 to crown “Borz” the new UFC middleweight champion.

Dricus Du Plessis may be gutted by the defeat, but the setback has ignited a renewed fire within him.

Dricus Du Plessis Calls UFC 319 Loss A Lesson Not A Setback

On Monday, Dricus Du Plessis took to social media to share his first statement since losing the middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. The South African admitted the pain of defeat but vowed to use it as fuel for an even greater return, while also showing respect to “Borz” for his performance.

“It’s been just over a week and I have spent some time with my family and friends, those closest to me who will be with me win or lose. I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game- and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness. ‘Without the bitter, the sweet wouldn’t be as sweet.’

“Make no mistake I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am however- an avid learner of the arts and of life itself. This loss has exploded a desire in me that will have the consequence of an onslaught bigger than the original domination- my return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average minded.

“I have absolutely no excuses for my performance, I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, congratulations to my opponent and thank you for the honour of sharing the octagon with you. Thank you for all the love and support from fans all over the world, and my sponsors that has always and will in the future play a critical role in my success.

“AND SINCERELY thank you to all those who enjoyed to see me fall, because I will return the favour, like I always have. I believe in the plan of my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for He knows best and I can’t wait to see what He has planned for me going forward,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram.

Before the loss, Dricus Du Plessis had enjoyed an unbeaten run in the UFC, racking up nine consecutive wins that included statement finishes over former champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

“Stillknocks” captured the middleweight crown by defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January 2024 and went on to successfully defend it twice.