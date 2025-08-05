Dricus Du Plessis Has The Size And Skill To Dominate 3 Divisions, Says UFC Veteran

Dricus du Plessis has what it takes to accomplish something no one has ever done in the UFC, at least according to a former fighter.

Du Plessis is gearing up for his third middleweight title defense as he faces the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in a high-stakes UFC 319 main event on August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Your #UFC319 poster is here 🤩



🇿🇦 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/pZHsey9WY8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 6, 2025

While Chimaev may be the toughest challenge yet for “Stillknocks”, a victory could open the door to even greater opportunities. The 31-year-old South African has made it clear he’s eyeing a move up in weight, with ambitions of becoming a two-division UFC champion.

However, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Du Plessis has the potential not just to claim two titles, but to become a legitimate threat across three divisions.

Image: UFC.com

Brendan Schaub Says Dricus Du Plessis Could Become UFC’s First Triple Champion

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub shared his thoughts on why Dricus du Plessis should set his sights beyond the middleweight division once he handles business against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

According to Schaub, “Stillknocks” possesses both the tools and the physique to move up to light heavyweight in pursuit of a second title, and he believes a jump to heavyweight could follow as Du Plessis looks to carve out a historic legacy in the UFC.

“I think whoever wins out of Khamzat and DDP, whoever wins that can go for three belts,” Schaub said. “DDP’s bigger than Khamzat, so light heavyweight, he’s probably a light heavyweight naturally. So it makes sense for DDP to go to light heavyweight. Heavyweight’s not as far a stretch for him. DDP’s a big boy.”

Dricus du Plessis is no stranger to multi-division success. During his run in KSW between 2017 and 2018, he captured both the welterweight and middleweight titles.

“Stillknocks” last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 312 this past February, where he delivered a commanding performance to earn a unanimous decision victory in a rematch against Sean Strickland. Du Plessis remains unbeaten in the UFC, boasting a perfect 9-0 record, with six of those wins coming by way of stoppage.