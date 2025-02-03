Dricus Du Plessis On Why He’s UFC Champion: I Am ‘Willing To Kill A Man In Front Of His Family’

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis recently shared a brutally intense perspective on fighting, taking the idea of giving it all for victory to another level.

In an interview with Mark Bouris, Du Plessis revealed his ruthless in-cage mentality:

“When I go in there, if the ref doesn’t stop it, I’m not stopping. I can be sitting on you for 10 minutes bashing your face, and if the ref doesn’t say stop, I’m not stopping.”

He then posed a chilling question.

“Am I still willing to die? Absolutely. That’s easy. It is, are you willing to kill a man in front of his family? Yes, I am, and that’s why I’m the world champion, because I say yes to that question every single time.”

Despite his stark words, the South African emphasized the distinction between his fighting persona, Dricus “Stillknocks” Du Plessis, and his everyday self.

Up next, the champ faces Sean Strickland in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 312 on February 8. Their previous bout at UFC 297 ended in a razor-thin split decision victory for Du Plessis, leaving both fighters eager to settle the score.

With both competitors vocal about their intentions, this showdown promises to be a must-watch for MMA fans.