UFC

“Dude Was Tapping For His Life” – Fans Blast Chris Tognoni For Missing Tap Out As Billy Elekana Runs Through Kevin Christian At UFC Vegas 110

By Thomas Albano

Another week, and another bad referee mistake — and this time it’s one that arguably spoils a strong performance from Billy Elekana, as he made easy work of Kevin Christian in the featured prelim of UFC Vegas 110.

The two traded plenty of leg kicks early on, with Christian seeming to get the better of Elekana in that battle. But things changed when Christian overextended on a left hand, allowing Elekana to drop him with a right.

The controversial moment came, however, when Elekana locked in a choke on Christian. Christian immediately tapped; however, referee Chris Tognoni looked on the opposite side of the tap. He never looked at the other side until Christian was out cold.

Billy Elekana Beats Kevin Christian, Ref Misses Tap At UFC Vegas 110

Elekana now improves to 9-2 as a pro, and he is 2-1 in the Octagon.

Christian sees a six-fight win streak snapped with this defeat.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002