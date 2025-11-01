“Dude Was Tapping For His Life” – Fans Blast Chris Tognoni For Missing Tap Out As Billy Elekana Runs Through Kevin Christian At UFC Vegas 110

Another week, and another bad referee mistake — and this time it’s one that arguably spoils a strong performance from Billy Elekana, as he made easy work of Kevin Christian in the featured prelim of UFC Vegas 110.
The two traded plenty of leg kicks early on, with Christian seeming to get the better of Elekana in that battle. But things changed when Christian overextended on a left hand, allowing Elekana to drop him with a right.
The controversial moment came, however, when Elekana locked in a choke on Christian. Christian immediately tapped; however, referee Chris Tognoni looked on the opposite side of the tap. He never looked at the other side until Christian was out cold.
Elekana now improves to 9-2 as a pro, and he is 2-1 in the Octagon.
Christian sees a six-fight win streak snapped with this defeat.