Dustin Poirier’s Carnivore Diet is his Secret Weapon at UFC 318

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken about how he’s been preparing for the last fight of his mixed martial arts career this weekend at UFC 318.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the octagon for one last time. He will do so against Max Holloway, with ‘The Diamond’ hoping to go out by capturing the BMF championship. He currently holds a 2-0 record over Holloway in his career but as we know, ‘Blessed’ has gotten a lot better since the last time they fought – even if some people don’t want to believe that.

Dustin Poirier is a fan favorite and that much is an understatement. He has done some wonderful things for the sport of mixed martial arts and although he never claimed an undisputed title, that really doesn’t matter when you consider the body of work he produced.

He’s a legend of the game and you won’t find too many people who would disagree with that. In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier spoke openly about what he’s been doing in order to get ready for this final test.

Dustin Poirier reveals his current carnivore diet

“I’m ninety-something days completely sober – no alcohol, no marijuana. And for the last four, five months, I’ve kind of done the carnivore thing: meat and berries, little vegetables. Dude, I’m in the best shape ever. This is the lightest I’ve ever shown up to fight week.”

One thing we know for sure is this: DP is going to bring the best version of himself to the cage on Saturday in New Orleans.