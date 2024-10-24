Dustin Poirier: Ilia Topuria’s Prediction For Max Holloway Fight Is ‘Almost Impossible’

Dustin Poirier is not convinced by something Ilia Topuria has stated ahead of Topuria’s featherweight title fight at UFC 308 this Saturday. Topuria believes he is capable of knocking out Max Holloway with a single punch, but Poirier has expressed skepticism. Topuria’s confidence is undeniable—he has even suggested that it will be an easy feat. However, given Holloway’s elite caliber, Poirier doubts such a claim.

While appearing on The Bohnfire podcast with MMA Junkie senior reporter Mike Bohn, Poirier analyzed the matchup.

Dustin Poirier’s Dismissal

“To go out there and one-punch Max is going to be almost impossible, I think,” Poirier said. “It can happen, for sure. But I don’t think it will. This is a big test. If [Topuria] goes in there and beats Max, or lasts with Max in the volume game, outpoints him, outfights him technically on the feet—that’s going to say so much about Ilia and where he’s going to go. I can’t pick against Max. I could see Topuria winning, but Max’s experience and the championship fights he’s been in… it’s hard to bet against that.”

Holloway, the former featherweight champion, has won 5 of his 15 victories by knockout, including his most recent performance when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.