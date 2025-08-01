Dustin Poirier Announces Major Career Shift Just Two Weeks After UFC Retirement

Dustin Poirier may be done fighting in the UFC, but he’s not done with the sport.

Poirier brought his illustrious MMA career to a close last month after dropping a closely contested trilogy bout to Max Holloway in the UFC 318 main event, fought in front of a hometown crowd in Louisiana.

Having already bested Holloway twice in their previous meetings, “The Diamond” concluded his UFC journey with a spirited unanimous decision loss in a back-and-forth clash for the symbolic BMF title, capping off a storied career with a performance that resonated deeply with fans and marked a fitting farewell.

Although Dustin Poirier fell short in three attempts to capture the undisputed lightweight title, he walks away from the sport as one of the most revered and accomplished fighters of his generation. Now, less than two weeks removed from his retirement bout, “The Diamond” appears to have set his sights on the next chapter of his journey.

Image: @ufc/Instagram

Dustin Poirier Embraces Post Fight Career With ESPN Broadcasting Role

On Thursday, Dustin Poirier took to social media to share that he’s gearing up to follow in the footsteps of fellow former UFC champions like Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier as he sets his sights on joining ESPN’s broadcasting team.

“Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now,” Poirier wrote on X.

Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 1, 2025

“The Diamond” first stepped into the analyst role at UFC 287 in April 2023, joining Din Thomas and ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. He later returned to the desk at UFC 303 in June 2024, where he was joined by Teddy Atlas, Chael Sonnen, and Brendan Fitzgerald. Most recently, Poirier continued to showcase his analytical chops during the UFC 314 broadcast in April.