Dustin Poirier Reacts To Joe Rogan Missing His Retirement Fight At UFC 318

Dustin Poirier thinks it would’ve meant a lot to have Joe Rogan on commentary for his final UFC fight.

“The Diamond” is set to make his final walk to the Octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC 318, where he’ll cap off his storied career with a trilogy showdown against reigning BMF titleholder Max Holloway. The farewell will take place in front of his hometown crowd at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rogan has been the voice behind countless iconic UFC moments over the years, and his absence from Dustin Poirier’s swan song at UFC 318 feels like a notable omission. Breaking from his usual routine, especially for a U.S.-based pay-per-view, Rogan is not on commentary duty tonight.

While no official reason has been given for his absence, the veteran broadcaster has been replaced by former UFC lightweight Paul Felder, who joins longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to complete the broadcast team.

Dustin Poirier Grateful To Have Fellow Louisianan Daniel Cormier Calling UFC 318 In Joe Rogan’s Absence

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC 318, Dustin Poirier addressed Joe Rogan’s absence from the broadcast. The former interim lightweight champion admitted it would’ve been special to have Rogan call his final bout but expressed gratitude that fellow Lafayette native Daniel Cormier will be part of the commentary team on such a meaningful night.

“Closing it out with Rogan would be cool, but also, DC, the legend he is, and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer he is, just everything he brings is awesome to be able to talk to him when it’s all said and done,” Dustin Poirier said. “[He’s] another Louisiana boy in New Orleans so, it’s special.”

“The Diamond” is slated for his second shot at the BMF title, hoping to rewrite the narrative after a brutal setback in his first attempt. That opportunity came at UFC 291 in July 2023, where Poirier fell to a crushing head kick knockout delivered by Justin Gaethje.

Poirier will aim to complete a clean sweep in his trilogy with Max Holloway, having already bested the Hawaiian twice before. Their first meeting at UFC 143 in February 2012 ended with Poirier securing a submission win, while their rematch at UFC 236 in April 2019 saw “The Diamond” emerge victorious once again, this time after a five-round battle to capture the interim lightweight championship.