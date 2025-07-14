Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway: Daniel Cormier’s thoughts on who should put the BMF belt on the winner

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on who should put the BMF title on the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway, depending on who picks up the victory.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will fight Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318. The two will compete for the BMF title, in what will also serve as the final fight of Poirier’s career. As you can imagine, it’s expected to be a pretty emotional moment.

Throughout the history of the BMF championship, some holders have had different people wrap the belt around their waist. Ahead of Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 3, some are speculating that it could happen again.

Daniel Cormier recently came up with an idea for both Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway regarding who would receive that honor.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway

“If Lil Wayne is walking him out, Lil Wayne should walk out there and put the belt on Dustin Poirier,” Cormier said on Good Guy / Bad Guy.

“I think Lil Wayne should do it…

Cormier went for something more personal for Holloway.

“It’s kinda like personal because I watched the disappointment of the last fight,” Cormier referenced Holloway’s recent KO defeat.

“I’d let his wife do it because they’re so close, and she means so much,” Cormier added.

“I would let Max’s wife do it because I saw how sad they were after the last fight.

“It’s not just Max fighting. It’s his entire team, his entire family. I would let his wife do it because of how much it means to the family, or I’d let his son do it. I’d let his wife or his son do it.

“It’s gotta be one of those two to strap the belt on that man because I know what it meant when I walked into that locker room after that Ilia loss, I know what it would mean to one of them to do it,” Cormier said.

