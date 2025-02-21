Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Like Ilia Topuria Or Islam Makhachev’s Chances In Higher Weight Classes

While Dustin Poirier awaits news on what is expected to be his final fight, he remains an active observer of the lightweight division and its potential shake-ups.

Islam Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has hinted at pursuing a second title, though his next move remains uncertain. While a jump to welterweight would seem logical, Makhachev has expressed hesitation due to his friendship and training relationship with current 170-pound kingpin Belal Muhammad. Instead, he has suggested that a move to middleweight could be more likely.

Poirier, however, questions whether that would be a viable option.

“I think he would do really well at 170 [pounds],” Poirier told Helen Yee. “185, the guys are just too big. Islam’s a big guy. He can fight 170 for sure. He could become the champion at 170, I believe, but 185’s pushing it, I think.”

While Makhachev considers moving up in weight, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has officially vacated his title to compete at 155 pounds.

After scoring impressive knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in 2024, Topuria immediately set his sights on a title fight against Makhachev. However, Makhachev has largely dismissed this challenge, citing his two wins over Volkanovski and a preference for opponents who would add more to his legacy.

Poirier didn’t directly address Makhachev’s stance but seemed to agree that Topuria’s immediate pursuit of the lightweight title might not end well.

“If he can stop the takedowns, his boxing’s better than Islam’s,” Poirier said of Topuria. “He’s a bigger puncher. Islam’s technique is getting a lot better on the feet. He’s kind of crafty and elusive. When I fought him, he fought at a weird range. The size difference is just too much [for Topuria], I believe.”

With both Makhachev and Topuria considering career-altering moves, the lightweight division remains one of the most intriguing in the UFC, and Poirier, even as he nears the end of his career, continues to provide insightful takes on its evolving landscape.